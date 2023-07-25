Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates a pass reception during the third...
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates a pass reception during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. Graham surpassed the single season receiving yards by a tight end later in the quarter. The previous record of 1,290 yards was set by Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow of the San Diego Chargers in the 1980 season.(AP Photo/Bill Feig)(Bill Feig | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints were hit with a “blast from the past” Tuesday (July 25) morning.

In a surprising move, the Saints announced on social media that they signed Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old five-time Pro Bowl tight end returns to New Orleans after one year of being out of football. He last played with the Saints in 2014. Graham most recently played for the Chicago Bears in the 2020-21 season after stops in Seattle and Green Bay.

RELATED COVERAGE Saints sign former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native Trai Turner to one-year deal

In 2021, Graham pulled in 167 rec. yards on 14 catches with three scored touchdowns for Chicago.

Graham was considered a “project” player when drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played for the Hurricanes for one season after four seasons playing power forward for the school’s basketball program. The Saints took a chance on him due to his exceptional athletic ability inside a 6′7 frame, and his skills successfully transferred to the highest stages of professional football.

With future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees at quarterback, he and Graham formed one of the most dominant duos in the NFL.

Graham’s best season in New Orleans came in 2011 totaling 1,310 rec. yards, 99 catches, and 11 scored touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits

Latest News

Young children during swimming lessons at The Swim School in Bossier City
Joe Delaney is saving lives four decades after his tragic passing
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes a selfie with camper
Over a dozen area NFL stars, and campers takeover Shreveport’s Independence Stadium
Minden High School alum L'Jarius Sneed signs autograph for child
Area NFL stars meet and greet with the community in Bossier City