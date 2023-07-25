Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

State announces toll rates for new I-10 bridge

I-10 calcasieu river bridge project
I-10 calcasieu river bridge project
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the cities of Lake Charles, Westlake and Sulphur released a joint statement on the new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge as the project moves closer to reality.

The statement follows the announcement by Governor John Bel Edwards and La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Eric Kalivoda that the State has selected Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) for negotiations for the $2.1 billion project.

The state also announced toll rates for the bridge project.

In the statement, local officials said while a new bridge is necessary for our economy, the proposal suggests tolls for the bridge that were higher than anticipated and implores Gov. Edwards to consider the discussion of lower tolls.

According to DOTD, toll rates will vary based on vehicle type and whether the vehicle uses a reduced rate toll tag. Toll tags will be available at no cost to the public.

A public meeting providing detailed information on toll rates will be scheduled in the next few months, and a hearing of the legislative joint transportation committee will be held for final review and approval.

DOTD announces toll rates for new I-10 bridge project.
DOTD announces toll rates for new I-10 bridge project.(DOTD)

CBP said the company will recoup their investment through tolls paid by motorists, and the tolls “have been minimized” because $800 million in funding for the project has already been supplied to them from a variety of sources.

DOTD received two proposals for the project in June and after thorough evaluation, CBP was selected.

The project will be a 5.5-mile corridor going from Ryan Street to the I-210 and I-10 interchange on the west side of Lake Charles, and the new bridge will be lower and therefore not as steep, have more lanes, full shoulders and roadway lighting.

Calcasieu Bridge Partners provides concepts of what their new rendering of the I-10 Calcasieu...
Calcasieu Bridge Partners provides concepts of what their new rendering of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project may look like.(DOTD)
Calcasieu Bridge Partners provides concepts of what their new rendering of the I-10 Calcasieu...
Calcasieu Bridge Partners provides concepts of what their new rendering of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project may look like.(DOTD)

In addition to the bridge, the undertaking includes the interstate roadway and ramps, the I-10 service roads, and interchanges at PPG Drive, Sampson Street, and North Lakeshore/Ryan Street that connect the interstate to state roads and local streets. Sampson Street will also be elevated over the railroad tracks to eliminate blockages from trains.

DOTD said construction could start as early as 2024 and is expected to last seven years. The project is designed to minimize the impact on traffic during construction.

DOTD received two proposals for the project in June and after thorough evaluation, CBP was selected.

The following is the statement from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Chris Landry, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay and Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin:

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street
Public Safety Committee holds public meeting Tuesday
Volunteers with Citizens For Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) were recently in...
Ark. organization collecting signatures against LEARNS Act in Texarkana
Purse PowHER conference to be held 07/29
Women’s empowerment conference hosted by Purse Powher Inc. happening July 29
Volunteers for Youth Justice is hosting its Creative Journey Camp for kids.
Volunteers for Youth Justice hosts Creative Journey Camp
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump lands in Louisiana ahead of fundraiser