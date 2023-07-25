State announces toll rates for new I-10 bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the cities of Lake Charles, Westlake and Sulphur released a joint statement on the new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge as the project moves closer to reality.

The statement follows the announcement by Governor John Bel Edwards and La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Eric Kalivoda that the State has selected Calcasieu Bridge Partners (CBP) for negotiations for the $2.1 billion project.

The state also announced toll rates for the bridge project.

In the statement, local officials said while a new bridge is necessary for our economy, the proposal suggests tolls for the bridge that were higher than anticipated and implores Gov. Edwards to consider the discussion of lower tolls.

According to DOTD, toll rates will vary based on vehicle type and whether the vehicle uses a reduced rate toll tag. Toll tags will be available at no cost to the public.

A public meeting providing detailed information on toll rates will be scheduled in the next few months, and a hearing of the legislative joint transportation committee will be held for final review and approval.

CBP said the company will recoup their investment through tolls paid by motorists, and the tolls “have been minimized” because $800 million in funding for the project has already been supplied to them from a variety of sources.

DOTD received two proposals for the project in June and after thorough evaluation, CBP was selected.

The project will be a 5.5-mile corridor going from Ryan Street to the I-210 and I-10 interchange on the west side of Lake Charles, and the new bridge will be lower and therefore not as steep, have more lanes, full shoulders and roadway lighting.

In addition to the bridge, the undertaking includes the interstate roadway and ramps, the I-10 service roads, and interchanges at PPG Drive, Sampson Street, and North Lakeshore/Ryan Street that connect the interstate to state roads and local streets. Sampson Street will also be elevated over the railroad tracks to eliminate blockages from trains.

DOTD said construction could start as early as 2024 and is expected to last seven years. The project is designed to minimize the impact on traffic during construction.

The following is the statement from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Chris Landry, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay and Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin:

“The proposed I-10 Bridge project has been decades in the making and we firmly believe a new bridge is warranted and necessary. A vital economic and transportation conduit for the entire Gulf Coast, a new I-10 Bridge can provide for decades of sustainability for Southwest Louisiana. We are all united that we would prefer a scenario with no toll at all; however, we need to see this bridge built. If a toll for this bridge is unavoidable and necessary, the tolls suggested in this current proposal are higher than anticipated. We beseech the state legislature and Governor Edwards to allow for continued dialogue and negotiations with the chosen developer in order for us to find a path to tolls that are more reasonable.”

