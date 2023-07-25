Getting Answers
Shreveport eyes buying more cameras as Fourth of July mass shooting investigation continues

“We are making progress; it is slow, but progress is being made,” police chief says
By Donna Keeya
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Catch criminals.

That’s the message from Shreveport city leaders as they talk about ways to solve crime in the city.

“We want to make sure we outfit our city with what we need in order to make sure that we’re able to catch criminals,” Shreveport District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said.

Shreveport’s City Council met Monday (July 24) with Police Chief Wayne Smith on hand.

Leaders say there’s room to do more to curb the violence.

Smith gave an update on the investigation into the deadly Fourth of July mass shooting.

“We are making progress; it is slow, but progress is being made. And it’s due to the help from the community who is stepping forward and providing us with good leads and direction.”

Taylor also spoke about that shooting.

“I’m thankful for the community with all of the leads they have brought forward because they are helping. We haven’t made any arrests in that shooting, but I am confident that we will.”

She shared how part of the council wants to use public safety funds to buy cameras for various communities. “What we’re looking at is buying additional cameras for the area, looking at the downtown area and then some of our cameras for the interior communities.”

Meantime, law enforcement is continuing to investigate the Fourth of July homicides.

“In a criminal case, in an incident, it’s not good enough what you know, it’s what you can prove,” the police chief said.

