Quiet, hot, and dry!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! More quiet weather? Almost suspiciously quiet in the ArkLaTex today and going forward through this weekend. It will be hot and a bit humid with highs in the upper-90s. However, with dew points in the 60s rather than the 70s we will see feels like temps up to about 105, rather than 115. Sunny skies are expected all day today with only a couple of passing clouds here and there. I’m not saying it’s going to be comfortable out there but these conditions are easier to deal with than the more humid possibilities we could be experiencing.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting. As mentioned yesterday, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

