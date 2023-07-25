Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Quiet, hot, and dry!

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! More quiet weather? Almost suspiciously quiet in the ArkLaTex today and going forward through this weekend. It will be hot and a bit humid with highs in the upper-90s. However, with dew points in the 60s rather than the 70s we will see feels like temps up to about 105, rather than 115. Sunny skies are expected all day today with only a couple of passing clouds here and there. I’m not saying it’s going to be comfortable out there but these conditions are easier to deal with than the more humid possibilities we could be experiencing.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting. As mentioned yesterday, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits

Latest News

Sunny and hot today and all week
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Another hot and sunny day ahead
Different day, same weather story
Another hot and sunny day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Warm and dry all week
Dry, quiet, and warm weather this week