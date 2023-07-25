Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Public Safety Committee holding public meeting Tuesday

Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street
Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Public Safety Committee is set to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. in the Government Chamber on the first floor of Government Plaza.

The following topics will be discussed:

  • Crime in Shreveport
  • Law enforcement
  • Preliminary plans to combat crime
  • Crime downtown
  • Security at Government Plaza
  • Police and fire equipment

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

Alonzo Bagley, 43
Former SPD officer pleads not guilty in death of Alonzo Bagley
Shreve Memorial Library patrons are invited to bring their best A-game and enjoy mini golf at...
Free mini golf available at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor, David Raines branches
A number of shoes were found abandoned at the site of the Fourth of July mass shooting in...
Shreveport eyes buying more cameras as Fourth of July mass shooting investigation continues
Former SPD officer pleads not guilty in death of Alonzo Bagley
Former SPD officer pleads not guilty in death of Alonzo Bagley