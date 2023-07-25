Public Safety Committee holding public meeting Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Public Safety Committee is set to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. in the Government Chamber on the first floor of Government Plaza.

The following topics will be discussed:

Crime in Shreveport

Law enforcement

Preliminary plans to combat crime

Crime downtown

Security at Government Plaza

Police and fire equipment

