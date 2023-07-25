Public Safety Committee holding public meeting Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Public Safety Committee is set to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25.
The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. in the Government Chamber on the first floor of Government Plaza.
The following topics will be discussed:
- Crime in Shreveport
- Law enforcement
- Preliminary plans to combat crime
- Crime downtown
- Security at Government Plaza
- Police and fire equipment
