Principal of North DeSoto Middle named La. Middle School Principal of the Year

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - For the second year in a row, a principal in DeSoto Parish has been named Principal of the Year.

Barry Carter, principal of North DeSoto Middle School, has been named Louisiana State Middle School Principal of the Year, the school district announced Tuesday, July 25. He was recognized for this achievement at the 17th Annual Educator Excellence Awards Gala.

Carter has been in education for 17 years, 14 of which have been in DeSoto Parish.

“His unwavering dedication has not only shaped the lives of countless students but has also enriched the educational landscape of DeSoto Parish,” the school district said.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized as the Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year. Serving in Desoto Parish Schools has been a blessing for me and my family. This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible support of our dedicated staff, the passionate students of North DeSoto Middle School, the dedication to excellence from our district, and the unwavering commitment of the entire North DeSoto community,” Carter said.

“Mr. Carter’s leadership has been an inspiration to all of us. His dedication to fostering a nurturing and stimulating learning environment has set the bar high for educational excellence in our district,” said Lille Giles, director of administration.

“We are proud to have Mr. Carter as part of our leadership team. His commitment to personal and professional growth, innovative approach to education, and passion for student success have contributed significantly to the positive transformation of our school district,” said Brandon Burback, supervisor of school administration.

“At DeSoto Parish Schools, we pride ourselves on being ‘The DeSoto Difference,’ and Mr. Carter epitomizes this spirit. His commitment to educational excellence and his passion for nurturing the potential of every student align perfectly with our vision for creating a world-class educational system. This accolade is not just a testament to Mr. Carter’s accomplishments but also to the dedication and commitment of all our educators in DeSoto Parish,” said Superintendent Clay Corley.

This isn’t the first recognition DeSoto Parish has received in recent years. Last year, the principal of North DeSoto High School, Tamela Phillips, was named the 2023 Louisiana State High School Principal of the Year. And in 2017, Sedirc Clark, former principal of Mansfield High, was named the state’s overall Principal of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.