NBA player, SPAR partnering for drive-thru back-to-school giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPAR Recreation and Robert Williams III are coming together to host a school supply drive.

They will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies and hygiene supplies while they last.

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the A.B. Palmer Community Center (547 E. 79th Street). Organizers ask that you bring your child with you.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.