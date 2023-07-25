NBA player, SPAR partnering for drive-thru back-to-school giveaway
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPAR Recreation and Robert Williams III are coming together to host a school supply drive.
They will be giving away free backpacks, school supplies and hygiene supplies while they last.
The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the A.B. Palmer Community Center (547 E. 79th Street). Organizers ask that you bring your child with you.
