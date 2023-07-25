Getting Answers
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle

Collision occurred when minibike ran a red light, police spokesman says
A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue in Shreveport about 8:49 p.m. July 24, 2023. The bike's driver sustained possibly life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The driver of a minibike suffered possibly life-threatening injuries in a collision.

The crash at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue occurred at 8:49 p.m. Monday (July 24), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency at that location. Five Shreveport police units responded a minute later.

A vehicle was westbound on Hollywood and had a green light when it went entered the intersection at Broadway and struck “an illegal minibike with an adult driving it,” said a police spokesman on the scene.

The collision occurred when the minibike was northbound on Broadway and ran a red light, the spokesman said.

