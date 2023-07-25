Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Collision occurred when minibike ran a red light, police spokesman says
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The driver of a minibike suffered possibly life-threatening injuries in a collision.
The crash at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue occurred at 8:49 p.m. Monday (July 24), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency at that location. Five Shreveport police units responded a minute later.
A vehicle was westbound on Hollywood and had a green light when it went entered the intersection at Broadway and struck “an illegal minibike with an adult driving it,” said a police spokesman on the scene.
The collision occurred when the minibike was northbound on Broadway and ran a red light, the spokesman said.
