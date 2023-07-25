Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was arrested after allegedly slashing tires and threatening to stab someone with a knife.

Shreveport police received a report of vandalism on the 1900 block of North Market Street Monday afternoon (July 24). When they arrived, they learned that a woman was reportedly making threats to stab employees of a local business, said officials with the police department.

Investigation into the incident revealed Hannah Fiebiger,23, got into an altercation at the business then pulled out a knife and slashed multiple tires on the victim’s car.

Hannah Fiebiger (2-16-00)
Hannah Fiebiger (2-16-00)(SPD)

When the victim tried to stop her, Fiebiger threatened to stab them.

According to officials, Fiebiger was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of property damage. She was also found to have an outstanding traffic warrant.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Donald Trump’s flight to Louisiana delayed ahead of fundraiser
Boil advisory issued in Foreman, Ark.
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street
Public Safety Committee holds public meeting Tuesday