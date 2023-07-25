Khaki Fair providing free uniforms for grades K-8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Maggie Lee’s Closet is hosting a Khaki Fair on Friday, July 28.

They will be giving away uniforms for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The giveaway will take place at the Highland Center Gym (520 Olive Street) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers ask that you bring your child and an I.D.

