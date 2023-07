SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A free back-to-school giveaway event is being held July 30 in Shreveport.

North Louisiana MC/SC is giving away free supplies at the Friendship House, located at 2320 Legardy St. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Any child in the Shreveport-Bossier area in need of supplies is welcome to attend.

