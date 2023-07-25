Getting Answers
Free mini golf available at Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor, David Raines branches

STEAM mini golf will be offered Wednesday; mini golf available until further notice
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreve Memorial Library patrons are invited to bring their best A-game and enjoy mini golf at the system’s Broadmoor and David Raines branches.

You will not only enjoy putting your golfing skills to the test, but also learn about the game itself while making new friends. And both events consist of free entertainment!

STEAM mini golf will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday (July 26) at the David Raines branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. And mini golf is available until further notice at the Broadmoor branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport.

Elizabeth Polk, public relations coordinator for Shreve Memorial Library, join KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the student Monday (July 24) to explain what’s involved and how the courses are made.

(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)

