Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Felon accused of having gun wanted for failing to appear in court

Ladarrius Hodge, 25
Ladarrius Hodge, 25(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities in Shreveport are currently searching for a man who reportedly failed to show up for his trial.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Ladarrius Hodge, 25, of Shreveport, was free on bond when he didn’t show up for court Tuesday, April 25. This was one day after his trial for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon had started in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom.

On April 26, the eight-woman, four-man jury returned a guilty verdict on Hodge after deliberating for about a half-hour, the DA’s office says.

A bench warrant has been issued for Hodge’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Donald Trump’s flight to Louisiana delayed ahead of fundraiser
Boil advisory issued in Foreman, Ark.
Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street
Public Safety Committee holds public meeting Tuesday