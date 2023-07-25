Felon accused of having gun wanted for failing to appear in court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities in Shreveport are currently searching for a man who reportedly failed to show up for his trial.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Ladarrius Hodge, 25, of Shreveport, was free on bond when he didn’t show up for court Tuesday, April 25. This was one day after his trial for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon had started in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s courtroom.

On April 26, the eight-woman, four-man jury returned a guilty verdict on Hodge after deliberating for about a half-hour, the DA’s office says.

A bench warrant has been issued for Hodge’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

