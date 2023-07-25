Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Expert discusses how communities can thrive despite adverse events by building resilient traits

For example, we can help our neighbors and watch out for the neighborhood children
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You most likely have heard and know meaning of being resilient, especially after a natural disaster. But what about community resilience?

A strong community is more than just being able to bounce back from events. In fact, it goes much deeper than that.

In spite of adverse events, communities can thrive by building resilient traits. Those include helping our neighbors in times of need and watching out for the safety and welfare of neighborhood children.

This can be challenging when people may feel unsafe, but we can reduce the risk of harm through reasonable safety measures.

Laura Baxter, director of the Institute for Childhood Resilience at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the studio Monday (July 24) to educate us on this topic.

She defined community resilience and discussed:

  • how we can interrupt the cycle of distress and violence in our community by building community resilience,
  • the signs that we need community resilience,
  • why we need more of it,
  • and how we can immediately start implementing it in our lives, both at home and out in the real world.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Mobile Command Center.
SPD presence increases in downtown Shreveport after shooting
The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby.
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB
Man shot on Monkhouse Drive in a store parking lot.
Man shot in store parking lot
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
Single-story fire in S. Lakeshore.
Single-story home catches fire; family displaced

Latest News

A strong community goes much deeper than being able to bounce back from tragedy, expert says
A strong community goes much deeper than being able to bounce back from tragedy, expert says
Collaboration is key to saving lives in our trauma centers, doctor says
Collaboration is key to saving lives in our trauma centers, doctor says
Thermometer graphic
Physician discusses how rising temperatures can impact mood, behavior
Rising temperatures impact on mood and behavior