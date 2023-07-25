Getting Answers
Dry, quiet, and warm weather this week

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Who is ready for some prolonged quiet weather? That’s what I heard too! This week just ain’t got anything going on, really. it’s still going to be hot and it won’t be glowingly comfortable, but we aren’t expecting any headlines from the weather this week. Highs every day will reach into the mid and upper-90s with the chance for some locations possibly reaching the low-100s. The kicker is the lower humidity, compared to last week at least. Dew points in the 60s rather than the mid-70s will allow for “more tolerable” conditions all week, much like this past weekend. We will also see lows overnight every night dropping to the 70s, possibly even the 60s!

Tomorrow will be another hot and sunny day with highs in the upper-90s. Feels like temperatures will likely reach the lower-end triple digits. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s and 70s.

This pattern will continue throughout this entire week thanks to high pressure to our west over New Mexico. The high pressure is directing very dry and stable air at the upper levels right over the ArkLaTex. The weekend is looking like much of the same. Rain chances this week are next to zero every day.

