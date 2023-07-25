Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Donald Trump’s flight to Louisiana delayed ahead of fundraiser

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The expected arrival of former President Donald Trump drew a crowd of supporters on Tuesday (July 25) at Louis Armstrong Internal Airport in Kenner, Louisiana.

Supporters lined up behind the gates where his plane was expected to land for hours in the late-July heat.

The president’s flight was delayed due to weather, his team announced around 3 p.m.

People lined up hours ahead of Donald Trump's expected arrival in Louisiana ahead of a fundraiser in Metairie on July 25.(WVUE)
People lined up hours ahead of Donald Trump's expected arrival in Louisiana ahead of a fundraiser in Metairie on July 25.(WVUE)

Trump, who is seeking to regain his former position, is expected to attend a fundraiser in Metairie at the home of well-known commercial real estate developer Joe Canizaro, a longtime supporter of GOP candidates. Canizaro worked with Trump’s Louisiana campaign during his last two presidential runs.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Louisiana to attend a private fundraiser on July 25.(LA GOP)
Former President Donald Trump will be in Louisiana to attend a private fundraiser on July 25.(LA GOP)

As Trump enters the presidential race once more, Louisiana proves to be friendly territory for the former president, as he secured victory in the state twice during his previous campaigns.

Trump’s visit to Louisiana also reflects his desire to influence the ongoing gubernatorial race, as he has officially endorsed Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party, Louis Gurvich, says he expects Trump to do well with fundraising Tuesday but noted the state’s GOP has not made an endorsement yet in the presidential race.

