Different day, same weather story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a clear sky and relatively comfortable temperatures once again with readings in the upper 60s and low 70s as you head off to work. Like yesterday, temperatures will heat up rapidly as we head through the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine with highs reaching the upper 90s for many. Humidity levels will be slightly higher today so feels like temperatures will likely be the lower triple digits.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting.

As mentioned yesterday, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

