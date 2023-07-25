Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Different day, same weather story

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to a clear sky and relatively comfortable temperatures once again with readings in the upper 60s and low 70s as you head off to work. Like yesterday, temperatures will heat up rapidly as we head through the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine with highs reaching the upper 90s for many. Humidity levels will be slightly higher today so feels like temperatures will likely be the lower triple digits.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting.

As mentioned yesterday, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

Another hot and sunny day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Warm and dry all week
Dry, quiet, and warm weather this week
Warm and dry all week
Austin's Monday Evening Weather Update
The heat is back and growing throughout the foreseeable future
Starting the week off bright and strong