British actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ‘undetermined,’ coroner says

El actor Julian Sands posa para retratos en el Festival de Cine de Venecia en Venecia, Italia,...
El actor Julian Sands posa para retratos en el Festival de Cine de Venecia en Venecia, Italia, el 3 de septiembre de 2019. Los restos de Sands fueron encontrados en una zona montañosa del sur de California donde Sands desapareció en enero de 2023, las autoridades confirmaron que se trataba del actor el 27 de junio. (Foto Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, archivo)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Officials in California say there is “no definitive cause of death” for British actor Julian Sands.

Sands’ remains were found in a remote area on Mount Baldy back in June. Sands was reported missing in January when he went hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department ruled Sands’ cause of death was deemed to be “undetermined.”

The department says this is the coroner’s final determination.

According to officials, the coroner looked at the condition of the body and no other factors were discovered during their investigation.

The spokesperson says this is common in these types of cases.

Sands was known for his work in shows like “24″ as well as movies like “A Room with a View” and “The Killing Fields.”

The actor was 65 years old.

