BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Free backpacks and school supplies will be given out by the Bossier Arts Council on Saturday, July 29.

This will be a first come first serve event and it will go until supplies run out.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at 630 Barksdale Boulevard.

STAY UP-TO-DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.