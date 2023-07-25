Boil advisory issued in Foreman, Ark.

FOREMAN, Ark. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued by Foreman Waterworks for the entire system.

The advisory was issued Tuesday, July 25 by the Arkansas Department of Health as a precautionary measure because of the chance that contaminated water may have gotten into the distribution system as a result of a loss in pressure from a pump malfunction.

Water being used for consumption should be held at a full boil for at least one minute before using it. Ice cubes should be thrown away, and new ones should be made with water that has already been boiled.

The advisory will remain in effect until the following conditions are met:

Problem has been corrected

Adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system

Bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink

Foreman Waterworks buys its water from Little River County RDA. The boil order was due to a pump malfunction there.

