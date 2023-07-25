Getting Answers
Benton Intermediate School band director named Middle School Teacher of the Year

Cory Joy Craig is the band director at Benton Intermediate School in Bossier Parish.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish teacher has been awarded one of the top honors when it comes to education.

Cory Joy Craig was just announced as the 2024 Louisiana State Middle School Teacher of the Year at the 17th Annual Educator Excellence Awards Gala, where hundreds gathered this past Saturday night (July 22) in New Orleans. Craig is band director at Benton Intermediate School. Three other educators in Bossier Parish were also honored.

Craig credits her own 7th grade band director for instilling in her a passion for music, offering her encouragement and giving her an outlet to be successful after emerging from a life in foster care.

On Tuesday, July 25, Craig joined KSLA live to talk about this major accomplishment.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

