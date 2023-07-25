Ark. organization collecting signatures against LEARNS Act in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Volunteers with Citizens For Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) were recently in Texarkana collecting signatures on a petition against the LEARNS Act.

Headed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, this legislation was designed to overhaul the education system in the state. However, the CAPES organization believes such changes should be voted on by the people instead of a few legislators.

Executive Director of CAPES Steve Grappe said they are over half way in reaching the necessary signatures to put this issue before voters.

“We’ve got six days left to get 54,422 signatures. If we do that, then it is going to hold the law in abeyance or it won’t go into effect until November 2024, when the people of Arkansas gets a chance to vote on it.”

Grappe said one concern is that the LEARNS Act will take money from public schools and give it to private charter and home schools.

“We have a constitutional mandate in Arkansas that says public money in Arkansas goes to public schools and this is the general assembly trying to change our constitution. What that is going to do is take money that could be used in our public education system and it’s going to water it down.”

Grappe said the petition is not to determine if you are for or against the LEARNS Act, but just to give citizens more time before it becomes a law.

“All this does is get us a chance to get on the ballot in 2024 so we can take a vote on it instead of the legislature pushing it down our throat.”

Volunteers will be at the Gateway Farmer’s Market on Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those interested in signing the petition.

