Starting the week off bright and strong

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to Monday! The start of the work week looks hot and sunny with calm conditions for the day. The high pressure system currently over our region dominates and brings beautiful looking conditions to the area. You may want to put some extra water on those plants for the next week or so because these dry conditions look to last throughout this week and into next week as well.

For today, we had calm and comfortable conditions to start the day. Temperatures look to reach the mid to upper 90′s for most areas across the ArkLaTex, but areas in southern Arkansas and southern Oklahoma will struggle to reach the mid 90′s today. The overnight low for tonight may be in the low 70′s, but as the week progresses we will see these low’s climb back into the upper 70′s and into the 80′s possibly.

Tomorrow looks the same, however, conditions will become warmer and warmer as the days go on. Slowly temperatures will start to reach the triple digits once again and we will see Heat Advisories come back to the region later in the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and stay out of the sun as much as possible because drought conditions are ahead and it will only get hotter from here.

Have a great day!

- CJ Cartledge

