Shreveport native Lindsay Langford’s first taste of the World Cup, serving as the dietitian of the U.S. women’s team

Capt. Shreve grad currently works at St. Vincent Performance in Indianapolis
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (KSLA) - “Yeah, packing was a challenge. I think that’s probably the biggest obstacle I’ve had in this journey.”

Lindsay Langford behind the wheel of a car in Australia
Lindsay Langford behind the wheel of a car in Australia(KSLA)

Lindsay Langford didn’t stuff her suitcase for just any road trip.

“You have to think all of the supplements that we use, and there’s quite a few, " says Langford. “How to pack for that, and for the duration. We’re going to pack for the whole time.”

The Shreveport native joins the United States women’s soccer team as the official dietitian. Making sure the players get important nutrients - and some comfort food, is anything but a piece of cake.

Lindsay Langford on the pitch of the World Cup in Australia
Lindsay Langford on the pitch of the World Cup in Australia(KSLA)

“When Mexican hits the menu, that’s a super popular one, " says Langford. “The taco bars they really enjoy poke bowls, and Asian foods. We had that the other day for lunch. They love on match day, plus one, so they day after matches is real pork bacon and they get excited about that.”

Of course, there’s items the team looks to avoid.

“Probably beets, " says Langford. “But, beets have such a strong nutritional value. But, I do know they taste like dirt. Just get them down. I’ve laid off the beets. Now, we just do some beet juice little shooters every now and then.”

Before everyone eats, there’s work to be done.

U.S. women's soccer team taking a picture on the pitch
U.S. women's soccer team taking a picture on the pitch(KSLA)

“Players will wake up. They do a daily morning screen to assess muscle soreness, " says Langford. “How did they sleep? They do some jumps. They do morning weight, where you have a hydration test that they do. We collect all of that data while they’re eating breakfast, and we’ll figure out which players need follow up and how we might need to alter their training for the day.”

Thanks to some healthy, but good eating, the United States is en route to win their third straight World Cup, and fifth all time.

“I think we all grasp the depth of what we’re all here to do, " says Langford. “I think whether it’s your first, or your fourth like Megan Rapinoe - she told me specifically she woke up the day of the match, woke out of bed and she was bright-eyed and smiling.”

For Captain Shreve and Louisiana Tech alum Lindsay Langford, her years of hard work lead her to the world’s biggest stage.”

Shreveport native Lindsay Langford with the U.S. Women's soccer team in Australia/New Zealand
Shreveport native Lindsay Langford with the U.S. Women's soccer team in Australia/New Zealand(KSLA)

“The world of sports is something I’ve always wanted to be in, " says Langford. “I truly never knew the true dedication needed, what all you would give up at times. Like, I’ve missed out on birthdays. You definitely have to find that balance.”

