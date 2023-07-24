Shreveport Farmers’ Market needs your vote!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Showcasing over 75 vendors, with goods ranging from homegrown delicacies to handcrafted treasures, the Shreveport Farmers’ Market currently holds first place for the state in the America’s Farmers Market Celebration.

In order to keep this title, they’re asking for your vote in this year’s competition! The AFMC shines a light on essential markets across the U.S. and hopes to make a difference in the lives of farmers and their communities.

The top five markets for 2023 will receive prize money: $5,000 for first, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third, $750 for fourth, $250 for fifth, and $100 for first in each state. The funds will go towards marketing, communications and other needs to expand the market.

The Shreveport Farmer’s Market is the only USDA-approved market in Shreveport-Bossier. This allows them to accept a certain amount of SNAP benefits. The market is open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday until August 26.

To vote, click here! Voting is open until Sept. 18.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.