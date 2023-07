PHOTO GALLERY: Barksdale B-52s in Guam Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, U.S. Air Force states

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, operates at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during July 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability, the U.S. Air Force states. (Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs | U.S. Air Force)