Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Witnesses say he fired shots into the air while fleeing
Demario Henderson
Demario Henderson(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a robbery that happened around 10 a.m. on July 22.

Officers responded to Mansfield Road in reference to a robbery and shots fired call. They determined that Demario Henderson allegedly entered a convenience store and forcibly took a firearm from the store owner. Witnesses told police Henderson fled the scene while firing shots into the air. He reportedly ran to his home that was just half a block from the store.

Henderson was later taken into custody and the stolen firearm was recovered. He resisted officers at first but was eventually subdued.

Henderson was charged with one count of battery of a police officer, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of resisting with force or violence, one count of escape and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

