La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana children will soon have Summer 2023 Pandemic EBT benefits loaded into their accounts.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) expects to start distributing around $66.5 million in benefits to eligible students this week.

Each eligible child will receive a single payment of $120 to cover June and July, according to DCFS. Child Care P-EBT benefits have also been added to eligible accounts as of July 18.

K-12 2022-23 School Year benefits will continue to be issued through September as schools provide to DCFS. These benefits are available to students who miss school due to COVID-19 quarantine.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this year that all P-EBT benefits will end on Sept. 30, 2023.

You can find more information about the programs HERE.

