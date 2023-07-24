Getting Answers
Hot with plenty of sunshine to kick off the week

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weak front that moved through over the weekend brought some drier air in from the north and that has resulted in a much more comfortable start to our day with wake up temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. As we head through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will turn hot with temperatures in the mid 90s across the ArkLaTex. Humidity will stay lower for this time of year so despite the hot temperatures, it still won’t feel that bad.

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to build for the rest of the week resulting in a very dry and hot pattern setting up across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will creep up even more with highs in the upper 90s and some places approaching 100 by the end of the week. The good news is that humidity levels won’t be nearly as bad as they were last week so as of now, we aren’t anticipating widespread heat advisories or warnings to be issued.

Long range forecast models indicate that we could be stuck in this very dry pattern for at least the next 7 to 10 days and as a result, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen in the coming weeks.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

