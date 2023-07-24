Former SPD officer pleads not guilty in death of Alonzo Bagley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former SPD officer Alexander Tyler appeared in court on Monday, July 24 for arraignment in connection to the death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley.

Tyler entered a not guilty plea for two charges: first-degree felony of negligent homicide and felony malfeasance. He is accused of shooting and killing Bagley during a domestic call that happened at Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street on Feb. 3.

Tyler will be back in court with his attorney in approximately 30 days.

