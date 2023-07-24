Community members speak on safety in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Downtown Shreveport is a place where people live, eat, work and play. However, a just over a week ago, the heart of the city saw gunfire once again.

The July 15 shooting wasn’t the first time shots were fired downtown. Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says additional law enforcement was downtown last weekend to help deter any violence.

One long-time resident says the issue is not exclusive to downtown, and violence needs to be addressed in the city as a whole.

“I’ve lived here for 10 years and I don’t have any intention of leaving. I think what I would like to see is a concerted effort by the city, by business owners and the community, to find ways to stem the violence and create a more caring atmosphere that will be conducive to business and conducive to people living downtown,” said Chris Lyon.

On the other hand, Meshia Cole, an employee who works downtown, say she feels safe in the area.

“Well as far as what the City can do, honestly, I feel they’re doing the best can. People and their attitudes, you can’t control what people are on the inside, so I feel like what the City is doing, they’re doing the best they can,” said Meshia Cole.

Looking ahead, the Shreveport police are looking for ways to use technology to help combat gun violence.

“We are making the best attempts of research to come up with more innovative ways to address the issues downtown and to incorporate more and more technology if we can,” said Chief Smith.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.