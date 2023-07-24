Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Burn bans cover East Texas as dry conditions continue

East Texas Burn Bans
East Texas Burn Bans(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County leaders throughout East Texas have issued burn bans this month due to high temperatures and the lack of rainfall.

“Just be really careful with anything that can cause a spark,” said Texas A&M Forest Service public information officer Sean Dugan.

“Nine out of 10 fires are human-caused,” said Dugan. “We see roadside starts with people that are dragging chains on trailers or they have a bearing go out on their trailer.”

Dugan said fires in East Texas are lower this year than last year.

“Though, throughout the state, we’re seeing significant levels of drying out.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, East Texas had 2,207 fires that burned 16,038 acres in 2022. As of today, there have been 446 fires that burned 3,244 acres.

Fire marshal and emergency management coordinator for Rusk County Patrick Dooley says the county has not issued a burn ban.

“We do a lot of watching of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is an index range that goes from zero to 800. Zero, where we are fully saturated with lots of water in the ground too all the way to 800 that is completely dry.”

Dooley said it’s important for people to remember, “If it’s windy outside, don’t burn, period.”

Dugan said humidity in East Texas goes down by the afternoon, and if the weather continues as it has in the last week, more counties may institute a burn ban.

Violation of a burn ban order is a class C misdemeanor, and is punishable with a fine of up to $500.

