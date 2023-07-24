Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge

There is no report of any injuries other than one person complaining of leg pain
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A five-vehicle wreck prompted the closure of the eastbound lane of the Jimmie Davis Bridge over Red River.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the crash on East 70th Street in Shreveport occurred about 2:23 p.m. Monday (July 24). That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to the scene.

Three Shreveport police units responded a minute later. And the eastbound lane of the bridge was closed at 2:42 p.m., a police spokesman said.

There is no report of any injuries other than one person complaining of leg pain.

Drivers are being encouraged to use the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge, the Interstate 20 bridge or the Texas Street bridge as an alternate route from Shreveport into Bossier City while the wreck is being cleared up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Mobile Command Center.
SPD presence increases in downtown Shreveport after shooting
The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby.
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB
Man shot on Monkhouse Drive in a store parking lot.
Man shot in store parking lot
Single-story fire in S. Lakeshore.
Single-story home catches fire; family displaced
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
No one suffered major injuries when a Nissan car ran into the rear of a SporTran bus on the...
Car runs into rear of SporTran bus
LA 157 bridge over Bodcau Bayou closed through afternoon of July 18
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coushatta man involved in crash in east Texas; 1 killed