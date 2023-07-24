5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A five-vehicle wreck prompted the closure of the eastbound lane of the Jimmie Davis Bridge over Red River.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the crash on East 70th Street in Shreveport occurred about 2:23 p.m. Monday (July 24). That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to the scene.

Three Shreveport police units responded a minute later. And the eastbound lane of the bridge was closed at 2:42 p.m., a police spokesman said.

There is no report of any injuries other than one person complaining of leg pain.

Drivers are being encouraged to use the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge, the Interstate 20 bridge or the Texas Street bridge as an alternate route from Shreveport into Bossier City while the wreck is being cleared up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

