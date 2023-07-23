Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Suspect arrested after Ponchatoula man killed at tourist center; victim identified

A man has been arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon, July 22.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a deadly shooting occurred in Livingston Parish Saturday afternoon, July 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, Edward Paul Louque, 68, of Walker, was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder.

Deputies identified the victim as Barry Roussel, 67, of Ponchatoula.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Tourist Information Center on Catholic Hall Rd in Albany around 4 p.m.

“We can confirm that a shooting did take place today at this location. At this time, we have determined this to be a domestic-related incident. Details remain under investigation. Medical officials confirm one male has died from his injuries. Another male is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Livingston Parish and Albany Police Department worked together on this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

