SPD presence increases in downtown Shreveport after shooting

Shreveport Police Mobile Command Center.
Shreveport Police Mobile Command Center.(ksla)
By Jasmine Franklin and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a deadly shooting, the Shreveport Police’s mobile command center has been stationed downtown.

On July 23, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) increased its officer presence in the downtown area. This increase in presence comes after last weekend’s deadly shooting near the Pheonix nightclub. >> https://www.ksla.com/2023/07/15/shooting-erupts-near-phoenix-nightclub-1-dead-multiple-injured/

The mobile command center was parked not far from the nightclub in an effort to protect the area and patrol downtown with a heavy police presence.

