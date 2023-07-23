Single-story home catches fire; family displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A home in the South Lakeshore neighborhood was heavily damaged by a fire.

On July 22, at 8:47 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 3900 block of Eileen Lane. When firefighters arrived they discovered a single-story home with heavy flames coming from the front left side of the residence.

Firefighters were able to enter through the front door, locate, and extinguish the flames.

The house received heavy damage to the front bedroom.

The family of four and their pets were able to escape the home unharmed. Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced family.

18 firefighters were able to bring the flames under control within minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

