Shark Week underway at Shreveport Aquarium

Zenon the Zebra Shark will celebrate her sixth birthday with a party
Shreveport Aquarium has a host of activities planned for Shark Week on July 23-29.
Shreveport Aquarium has a host of activities planned for Shark Week on July 23-29.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s officially Shark Week, and Shreveport Aquarium is joining in on the craze.

“They’re fast, that I like them,” one child said Sunday (July 23) at the venue.

“The sharks, so far,” said another.

A host of shark-themed events are on tap, including crafts and air brush tattoos plus Shark Week trivia and taco night at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 25).

And, of course, Zenon the Zebra Shark will celebrate her sixth birthday with a party at 11:30 a.m. Thursday (July 27) that is open to the public. Cupcakes will be available for human party guests.

“Her cake is actually a three-tier cake made of frozen shrimp, clam and shrimp,” explained Josh Evans, the aquarium’s general manager. “And what we do on her birthday, we have a diver in the water who brings the cake down to her.

“Everybody sings happy birthday to her. Sometimes she eats the cake, sometimes the other sharks eat it before she can.”

Shark Week began Sunday (July 23) and will continue through Saturday (July 29).

► Click here for the schedule of Shark Week activities at Shreveport Aquarium

Aquatic experts say that this is their busiest week of the year and that there is something for everyone.

“Super awesome when we get to see smiling kids’ faces cause it’s their first time seeing a sea star or shark,” Evans said. “It’s really awesome and rewarding for us here at the aquarium to see all the kids get excited to learn new things.”

Shreveport Aquarium also will partner with Lifeshare Blood Center for blood drives from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (July 24) and Wednesday (July 26) at the front entrance to the aquarium.

► Click here for Shreveport Aquarium ticket information

