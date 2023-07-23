Getting Answers
Ruston retirement home receives $10k donation from Louisiana Tech

Alphine
Alphine(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials of the Alpine Rehabilitation Center in Ruston have confirmed that the center received a $10,000 donation from Louisiana Tech University. Senior residents also received shirts, hoodies, hats, and scarves.

Wellness Director Amanda Millwood said Barnes & Noble joined the cause and donated to other local retirement homes as well. “A lot of times our residents are overloaded so we are grateful that our residents had the opportunity to receive such a generous donation,” the center said in a statement.

