Monroe man charged with second-degree murder for February shooting

A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.
A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man accused of a February shooting in Monroe has been arrested today in Dallas, Texas.

Roddrick Bass faces one count of second-degree murder in connection which a shooting that left Ladarius Bradley dead in February of this year. Bass has been brought back to Ouachita Parish.

Anyone with information or tips contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

