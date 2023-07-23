Getting Answers
Heat looks to come back, but with less humidity

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The rain that moved through has lowered our temperatures to around the average for this time of year, as well as our dew point temperatures so we can expect more comfortable conditions ahead. Temperatures for today look to max out in the mid 90′s while most areas north of Shreveport will be lower and south of Shreveport will be higher.

We have some lingering clouds over southeast Texas and central Louisiana that is from the system that moved through yesterday. However, no rain is expected today or the next few days in the ArkLaTex. It will feel a bit more comfortable due to these dew points dropping, but it will still be hot.

Heat indexes will struggle to make it back to that Heat Advisory range but they will be increasing throughout the next couple of days. Conditions will remain overall dry, but our temperatures and feels-like temperatures will be back on the incline throughout the week.

Have a great Sunday!

- CJ Cartledge

