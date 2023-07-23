Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence after being left unattended, St. Tammany coroner says

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned...
St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned Saturday (July 22) in Slidell.(rob masson)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 7-year-old boy drowned Saturday (July 22) at a private residence in Slidell after being “temporarily left unattended,” the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said.

A statement from his office quoted Dr. Charles Preston as saying, “This is a tragedy of enormous proportions and my staff and I join those who are friends and family of the child in grieving this incident. Sadly, these deaths occur all too often and each and every one of them is avoidable.

“The first rule of water safety for children and their parents or guardians is ‘eyes on the water at all times.’ No child should ever be left unattended or unsupervised for even a moment. The results, as we have seen today, can and all too often do have devastating consequences.”

Preston’s statement did not explain the circumstances of the drowning, but said “parents of the child have been notified.”

It also said, “Due to the victim’s age, the coroner’s office will not be releasing the child’s identity.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot on Monkhouse Drive in a store parking lot.
Man shot in store parking lot
Shooting in Minot
Two men shot at gas station on Stoner Ave.
Shreveport Police Mobile Command Center.
SPD presence increases in downtown Shreveport after shooting
Shreve Memorial Library accepting donations for United Way’s Fill the Bus
United Way’s Fill the Bus is back & needs your help
Temperatures make a climb back to the upper 90's
Possible rain gives us brief relief from heat

Latest News

Shreveport Aquarium has a host of activities planned for Shark Week on July 23-29.
Shark Week underway at Shreveport Aquarium
Family of four, their pets escape house fire
Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, La., was arrested on charges on third-degree rape.
Kaplan police officer charged with third-degree rape
The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby.
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB
Alphine
Ruston retirement home receives $10k donation from Louisiana Tech