Armed robbery suspect shot by JPSO deputy in Metairie

A man suspected in an armed robbery in the 4400 block of Hearst Street was shot by Jefferson...
A man suspected in an armed robbery in the 4400 block of Hearst Street was shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in the 2600 block of Houma Boulevard late Saturday (July 22), the JPSO said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect was shot while being pursued and captured by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, the agency said Sunday (July 23).

The suspect’s name, age and condition have not been disclosed.

The man was wounded Saturday night shortly after 10:30 p.m., but the deputy-involved shooting was not reported until 1:06 a.m.

According to the JPSO, deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the 4400 block of Hearst Street. They detained an adult woman who matched the description of one of the perpetrators and approached the male suspect described as the second robber.

“As they approached the male suspect, he took off running,” the JPSO said in a statement. “Deputies chased the suspect to the 2600 block of Houma Boulevard. After deputies caught up to the suspect, he was observed holding a firearm.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, one of the deputies fired their service weapon at him. The suspect was struck at least one time and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

The JPSO said it was withholding the names of both suspects “for investigative reasons.”

Saturday night’s incident was at least the seventh deputy-involved shooting by the JPSO this year.

