Students graduate from Caddo Parish DA’s Office ‘first-of-its-kind’ leadership academy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish middle school students graduated from the inaugural Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office Children’s Leadership Academy Friday, July 21.

The ceremony was held at 1:30 p.m. at the Caddo Parish Courthouse, located at 525 Texas Street.

The Caddo Parish DA’s Office, alongside Shreveport Community Renewal Friendship House, hosted a week-long leadership academy. Students learned leadership skills, the inner workings of the judicial system.

The DA’s office says the academy is the first-of-its-kind.

The goal of the academy was to encourage children to dream and to take control of their destiny as well as gain knowledge of the court system.

“We are showing the children positive images and letting them know they too can achieve and become the doctor, the lawyer and even the judge,” said Assistant DA and Academy Headmaster Britney Green. “We want our children to know they are the captain of their own destiny!”

Caddo Parish DA James E. Stewart Sr. is the founder of the academy.

“My desire is to inspire young people in our community to continue to make good decisions,” he said.

