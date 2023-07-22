Getting Answers
Possible rain gives us brief relief from heat

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today brings some relief from the oppressive heat we have seen from the past week. Rain showers are possible for the southern portions of the ArkLaTex posing threats of brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A Marginal risk is in place for those regions as well.

Some showers are currently across the I-20 corridor which will dissipate quickly throughout the morning. Temperatures may get to a high in the lower 90′s for most areas around the ArkLaTex, but despite the chances for rain in the southern portions, they have a Heat Advisory until 8pm tonight. Overnight conditions look to be clear and calm with temperatures dropping into the low 70′s.

Clearer conditions are ahead for Sunday with temperatures rising back up into mid 90′s. Humidity won’t be as much of a factor this week, causing feels-like temperatures to be closer to the measured temperatures. This pattern consists throughout the next 5 days with feels-like temperatures slowly growing over this time.

Have a great day!

- CJ Cartledge

