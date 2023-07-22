Man shot in store parking lot
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A victim is fighting for his life after being shot in a convenience store parking lot.
On July 22, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive.
When officers arrived they discovered a man was in a convenience store parking lot when two men approached him and shot him.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No information about any arrests is available at this time.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.