Man shot in store parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A victim is fighting for his life after being shot in a convenience store parking lot.

On July 22, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive.

When officers arrived they discovered a man was in a convenience store parking lot when two men approached him and shot him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information about any arrests is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.