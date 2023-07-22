Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man shot in store parking lot

Man shot on Monkhouse Drive in a store parking lot.
Man shot on Monkhouse Drive in a store parking lot.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A victim is fighting for his life after being shot in a convenience store parking lot.

On July 22, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive.

When officers arrived they discovered a man was in a convenience store parking lot when two men approached him and shot him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information about any arrests is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line Avenue & West 75th Street.
Woman assaults victim with box cutter
Shooting in Minot
Two men shot at gas station on Stoner Ave.
Ja'nearia Freeman, 19.
SPD confirms 19-year-old woman found safe
The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the...
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl
Shreveport City Jail
Man faces life in prison for alleged rape of toddler

Latest News

Students graduate from Caddo Parish DA’s Office ‘first-of-its-kind’ leadership academy
Shreve Memorial Library accepting donations for United Way’s Fill the Bus
United Way’s Fill the Bus is back & needs your help
Beulah’s Safe Haven offers refuge for young women
BACK TO SCHOOL
Amerihealth to host Back to School Bash July 29