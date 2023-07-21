Zoom interview with Garth Brooks; Sugar Bowl kicks off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On July 20, KSLA’s Biskie Duncan interviews Garth Brooks on Zoom to talk about his headline at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

In New Orleans on Sept. 2, the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff begins. The event will be celebrating the start of the 2023 college football season at the Caesars Superdome with great music and entertainment.

The opening acts for the event include Louisiana’s own Lainey Wilson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and the headliner will be the famous country singer, Garth Brooks.

“We are excited to have not just Garth Brooks in the Superdome, but also our very own Louisiana Music Ambassador and Louisiana native Lainey Wilson,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “She rocked the world with us on our float in the Rose Parade and we know she will get the crowd rocking to welcome Garth to the stage in New Orleans. This lineup has all the makings of a great Louisiana Saturday night.”

“Creating an Annual Music Event to celebrate the opening of the College Football season in my hometown, with the Sugar Bowl and then launching it with Garth Brooks is truly a dream come true,” said Russell Doussan, the owner and president of Doussan Music Group.”

