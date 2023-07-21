Two men shot at gas station on Stoner Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over a dozen police units responded to a shooting that left two men injured Friday afternoon (July 21).

The Shreveport Police Department received a report of a shooting at 3:23 p.m. It happened in the 500 block of Stoner Avenue.

Officials with the police department say two men in a white Honda Civic arrived at a gas station then at least two other men in Nissan Sentra pulled up. When the passenger of the Honda stepped out of the car, the suspect exited the backseat of the Nissan and opened fire.

The driver of the Honda got out and was shot as well.

By 3:38, fifteen Shreveport police units were on the scene. Six Shreveport Fire Department units were also on the scene for a reported medical emergency.

The driver of the Honda was struck in the shin and is facing non-life-threatening injuries, whereas the passenger is dealing with life-threatening wounds.

During the commotion, a good Samaritan rescued a little girl who was in the middle of crossfire.

SPD is now looking for the 2020 Grey Nissan Sentra involved in the shooting. The license plate is 406EFX.

