SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stabbing was reported to the Shreveport Police Department.

On July 21, at 11:18 a.m., according to 911 records, the Shreveport Police Department sent four units to a reported stabbing on Line Avenue and East 75th Street.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.