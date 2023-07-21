Getting Answers
Some relief on the way this weekend

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! It’s the same song and dance today with dangerous heat the forecast headline across the ArkLaTex. Some counties north of I-30 are under a Heat Advisory all day today and the rest of the region is under an Excessive Heat Warning until this evening. We are forecasting one more triple-digit day in portions of the region and regardless if your area makes it to the 100-degree mark, it will feel like it thanks to the humidity! We will see a little more cloud cover across the region and there is a tiny chance for a pop-up shower but you really don’t need to worry about it.

This weekend is looking really nice with highs in the low and mid-90s. There will be lower humidity too so it should be “more comfortable”, not comfortable, but easier to deal with. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two on Saturday but don’t cancel your plans over it. The nice weather continues into Sunday and the slightly lower humidity will last into Monday before things turn up again!

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like a continuation of hot and dry weather with highs each day in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity levels next week don’t look as high so we shouldn’t be dealing with the dangerous heat index numbers that we’ve been seeing this week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

