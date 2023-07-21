Shreveport writer, resident artist hosts free writing workshop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Kallenberg Artist Tower (KAT) resident artist, Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson is holding a free writing workshop to help people enhance their skills.

On July 22, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Shreveport writer and artist, Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, M.Ed and high school English teacher, will be hosting a free writing workshop. The workshop will provide attendees with an opportunity to enhance their writing skills, focusing on being present while writing and creating vivid imagery in their work.

Location:

Central Artstation, 801 Crockett Street, Shreveport.

Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson. (SRAC)

As a lifelong resident, Whitaker-Nelson expressed her desire to view her city, Shreveport, from a historic and unique viewpoint. She recognized the potential for the familiar to become mundane and hopes that this will breathe new life into her writing.

She is currently working on a collection that celebrates and immortalizes the beauty of the Black experience in Shreveport.

Check out Crystal Whitaker-Nelson, also known as Poetess Lady Munia, and her current projects by visiting her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheLadyMEd.

